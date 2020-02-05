Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $268,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

