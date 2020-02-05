Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $92.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

LITE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 161,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $256,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lumentum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 244,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lumentum by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

