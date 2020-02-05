Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lumentum by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

