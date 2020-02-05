Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.