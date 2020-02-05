LUNA Price Up 0.3% This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, KuCoin, GOPAX and Bittrex. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.77 or 0.02959194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00132080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, GOPAX, Bitrue, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

