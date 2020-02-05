LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 2.8%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.34, 55,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 550% from the average session volume of 8,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

LUNDIN PET AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

