Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 897,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,358. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

