Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 10,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,530. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

