Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.11. 3,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

