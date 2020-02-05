Lympo Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $18,390.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.02950242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00137484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

