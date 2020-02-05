MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 218.65 and a quick ratio of 217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.48. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

