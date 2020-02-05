MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,775 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. 13,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

