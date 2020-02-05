MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,269 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.71.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,294. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.69 and a 200-day moving average of $350.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of -269.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

