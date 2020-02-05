MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,504 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 514,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.