MAI Capital Management Buys 27,512 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

