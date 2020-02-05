MAI Capital Management Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

