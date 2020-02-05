MAI Capital Management Has $70.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.3% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $70,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,644. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

