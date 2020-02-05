MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,059 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. 2,042,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,283. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

