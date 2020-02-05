MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,542 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,311.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 195,145 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Xilinx by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

XLNX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

