MAI Capital Management Purchases 5,585 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,999. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

