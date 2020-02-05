MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 103,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.39. 2,439,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

