MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Paychex by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 135,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.91. 41,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,778. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.