MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,802 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,593. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

