MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 140,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,317. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.