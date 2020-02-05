Maj Invest Holding A S Has $226.86 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,480 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 7.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,146 shares of company stock worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

