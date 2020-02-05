Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 14.3%

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH)’s share price fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

