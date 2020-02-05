Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.60 EPS.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $10.11 on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. 32,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,781. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

