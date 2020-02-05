Marine Products Corp. (MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 10th

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Marine Products has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093. The stock has a market cap of $487.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

