Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $29.19 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

MKL stock traded up $61.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,272.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,158. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,216.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,146.44.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $104,171,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total transaction of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $3,025,884. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.