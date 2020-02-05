Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.72. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 4,244 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of -0.53.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

