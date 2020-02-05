MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

