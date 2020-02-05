Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 12,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.81. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

