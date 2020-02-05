Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,787. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

