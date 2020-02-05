Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 302,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,607. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Masco has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

