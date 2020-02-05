Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $396,877.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $396,877.00 and approximately $91,414.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.02062415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00124582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

