Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

