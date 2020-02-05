Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Declares GBX 7.30 Dividend

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTW stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 850 ($11.18). The stock had a trading volume of 451,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 813.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 753.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

