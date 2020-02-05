Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 150 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.87. 339,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

