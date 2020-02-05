Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 3,263,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,735. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

