Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 2,008 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

