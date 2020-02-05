Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 4.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.80. 25,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,977. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

