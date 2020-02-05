McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 14.60-14.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.
NYSE:MCK traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.