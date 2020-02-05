McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 14.60-14.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.60-14.80 EPS.

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.