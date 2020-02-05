Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 26504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22.

About Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

