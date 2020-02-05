Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,084 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.38. 1,021,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

