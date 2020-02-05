Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Globe Life comprises 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Insiders sold 66,269 shares of company stock worth $6,582,276 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.