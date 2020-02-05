Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $718,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.35. The stock had a trading volume of 667,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.53 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

