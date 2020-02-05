Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $933,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Eaton accounts for 0.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

