Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,778. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

