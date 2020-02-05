Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $147.09. 1,849,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

