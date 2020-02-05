Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,813 United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. 533,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,984. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.